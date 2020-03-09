World News
March 9, 2020

EU executive tells Turkey to take migrants back from Greek border

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference to speak on the first 100 days of the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border.

“Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border,” von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.

She said ensuring the right to asylum, support for both Turkey and Greece, as well as moving people - especially minors - stranded on the Greek islands to mainland Europe were immediately needed too.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

