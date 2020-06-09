World News
June 9, 2020 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says will not let Syria's Idlib become conflict zone again

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Syrian government was increasing provocations in northwest Syria’s Idlib region and that Turkey would not allow it to become a conflict zone again.

On Monday jets bombed several villages in the rebel-held region in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago that halted major fighting. Erdogan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

