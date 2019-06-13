World News
June 13, 2019 / 8:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says Syrian government forces attacked its observation point

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syrian government forces have attacked a Turkish observation point in Syria’s Idlib province, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday, in what it assessed to be a deliberate attack involving 35 mortar shells.

Three Turkish soldiers were slightly wounded in the attack, the defence ministry said in a statement, and some equipment and facilities were damaged. Ankara has made representations to Moscow about the incident, it said.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

