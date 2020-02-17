Turkey says talks in Moscow over Syria's Idlib to continue Tuesday

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province during talks with Russian counterparts in Moscow, its foreign ministry said on Monday, adding discussions would continue on Tuesday.

Turkish and Russian officials discussed precautions that could be taken to fully implement prior agreements and halt violations in Idlib, the ministry said.

Ankara and Moscow have failed to reach an accord after a call between Presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin and a meeting between their foreign ministers at the weekend, and after two days of talks in Ankara last week.