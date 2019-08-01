World News
August 1, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.N. to investigate attacks on U.N.-supported facilities in Syria

1 Min Read

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends Lisboa+21 conference in Lisbon, Portugal June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations will investigate attacks on U.N.-supported facilities in northwest Syria, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday, two days after two-thirds of the Security Council pushed for such an inquiry.

Britain, France, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Peru, Poland, Kuwait, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia delivered a demarche - a formal diplomatic petition - to Guterres on Tuesday over the lack of an inquiry into attacks on some 14 locations.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernadette Baum

