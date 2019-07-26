T-Mobile says cost to close merger with Sprint should come down by 10%

NEW YORK (Reuters) - T-Mobile US (TMUS.O) said on Friday that the cost required to acquire smaller rival Sprint (S.N) will come down by 10 percent from the initial $26.5 billion following the divesture of assets to Dish Network (DISH.O).
T-Mobile said in a call with analysts that it is likely to raise about 10 percent less, or about $3 billion less, to acquire Sprint after agreeing to sell Sprint’s prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile. Dish will be the fourth largest U.S. wireless carrier if the deal goes through.
Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Leslie Adler