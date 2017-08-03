FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Tabcorp posts net loss after merger costs
August 3, 2017 / 11:21 PM / 6 days ago

Australia's Tabcorp posts net loss after merger costs

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest horse-race betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, on Friday posted a 3.8 percent fall in full-year underlying profit, in line with guidance and forecasts, but swung to a net loss after one-off costs.

The company reported net profit, before significant items, of A$178.9 million ($142.23 million) for the year to June 30, compared with A$185.9 million a year ago. That was in the upper end of guidance given a month ago for profit between A$173 million and A$180 million.

Its statutory loss was A$20.8 million after one-off costs related to its A$6.15 billion buyout of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd, and a previously flagged impairment charge for online wagering business Sun Bets.

$1 = 1.2579 Australian dollars Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Byron Kaye

