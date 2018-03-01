TABLE-Brazil recovery slower in Q4 as farm exports slip

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic recovery had slower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, as farm exports slipped. But fourth-quarter data showed an investment pickup, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday. Following is a breakdown of the data (percentage changes): Sector of Activity Q4'17 qq Q3'17 qq Q4'17 Q3'17 yy yy Agriculture 0 -2 6.1 9.1 Industry 0.5 1 2.7 0.4 Mining and quarrying -1.2 -0.2 -0.1 2.4 Manufacturing 1.5 1.7 6 2.4 Electricity and gas, 0.3 0.1 0 0.2 water supply, sewerage and urban cleaning Civil construction 0 0.2 -1.6 -4.7 Services 0.2 0.6 1.7 1 Trade 0.3 1.7 4.4 3.8 Transportation, storage 0.9 0.1 4.4 1.9 and mail services Information services 0.5 0 1.5 -3 Financial -0.3 0.2 0.3 0 intermediation, insurance, social security and related service activities Real estate services, 0.9 0.6 2.1 2.1 and rental and leasing services Other services -0.7 0 1 1.2 Public administration, 0.4 0.3 0.3 -0.8 health and education Value added at basic 0.1 0.2 1.9 1.2 prices Taxes on products less - - 3.3 2.5 subsidies GDP AT MARKET PRICES 0.1 0.2 2.1 1.4 Household consumption 0.1 1.1 2.6 2.2 expenditure Government consumption 0.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0.6 expenditure Gross fixed capital 2 1.8 3.8 -0.5 formation capital spending Exports of goods and -0.9 3.3 9.1 7.6 services Imports of goods and 1.6 6.5 8.1 5.7 services (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)