FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Credit RSS
March 1, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

TABLE-Brazil recovery slower in Q4 as farm exports slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic recovery
had slower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, as farm
exports slipped. But fourth-quarter data showed an investment
pickup, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on
Thursday.

Following is a breakdown of the data (percentage changes):
    
    
 Sector of Activity       Q4'17 qq  Q3'17 qq     Q4'17  Q3'17 yy
                                                 yy     
 Agriculture              0         -2           6.1    9.1
 Industry                 0.5       1            2.7    0.4
 Mining and quarrying     -1.2      -0.2         -0.1   2.4
 Manufacturing            1.5       1.7          6      2.4
 Electricity and gas,     0.3       0.1          0      0.2
 water supply, sewerage                                 
 and urban cleaning                                     
 Civil construction       0         0.2          -1.6   -4.7
 Services                 0.2       0.6          1.7    1
 Trade                    0.3       1.7          4.4    3.8
 Transportation, storage  0.9       0.1          4.4    1.9
 and mail services                                      
 Information services     0.5       0            1.5    -3
 Financial                -0.3      0.2          0.3    0
 intermediation,                                        
 insurance, social                                      
 security and related                                   
 service activities                                     
 Real estate services,    0.9       0.6          2.1    2.1
 and rental and leasing                                 
 services                                               
 Other services           -0.7      0            1      1.2
 Public administration,   0.4       0.3          0.3    -0.8
 health and education                                   
 Value added at basic     0.1       0.2          1.9    1.2
 prices                                                 
 Taxes on products less   -         -            3.3    2.5
 subsidies                                              
                                                        
 GDP AT MARKET PRICES     0.1       0.2          2.1    1.4
 Household consumption    0.1       1.1          2.6    2.2
 expenditure                                            
 Government consumption   0.2       -0.3         -0.4   -0.6
 expenditure                                            
 Gross fixed capital      2         1.8          3.8    -0.5
 formation capital                                      
 spending                                               
 Exports of goods and     -0.9      3.3          9.1    7.6
 services                                               
 Imports of goods and     1.6       6.5          8.1    5.7
 services                                               
 
 (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.