TABLE-Cre Logistics Reit-6 MTH results

Feb 14 (Reuters) Cre Logistics Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2017 ended Jun 30, 2017 to Jun 30, 2018 to Dec 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 462 mln 462 mln 1.17 1.39 (0.0 pct ) (+17.8 pct ) (+153.6 pct ) (+18.7 pct ) Net 177 mln 177 mln 511 mln 676 mln (+0.2 pct ) (+11.0 pct ) (+188.2 pct ) (+32.1 pct ) Div 2,540 yen 2,534 yen 2,214 yen 2,925 yen