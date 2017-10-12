TABLE-Fukuoka Reit-6 MTH results

Oct 12 (Reuters) Fukuoka Reit Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.12 9.73 8.13 8.11 (-16.5 pct ) (+18.2 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Net 2.56 4.20 2.59 2.59 (-39.1 pct ) (+347.5 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 3,422 yen 3,398 yen 3,470 yen 3,470 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8968.T