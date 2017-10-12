FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fukuoka Reit-6 MTH results
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-Fukuoka Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) 
Fukuoka Reit Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2017  ended Feb 28, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018     to Aug 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.12                9.73                8.13                8.11
                      (-16.5 pct )        (+18.2 pct )         (+0.2 pct )         (-0.3 pct )
  Net                         2.56                4.20                2.59                2.59
                      (-39.1 pct )       (+347.5 pct )         (+1.4 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    3,422 yen           3,398 yen           3,470 yen           3,470 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8968.T

