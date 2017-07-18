FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit-6 MTH results
July 18, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 17 days ago

TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

Jul 18 (Reuters) 
Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended May 31, 2017  ended Nov 30, 2016     to Nov 30, 2017     to May 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.83                5.70                5.87                5.88
                       (+2.3 pct )         (+1.2 pct )         (+0.8 pct )         (+0.1 pct )
  Net                         2.01                1.09                2.02                2.01
                      (+84.9 pct )        (-39.5 pct )         (+0.4 pct )         (-0.0 pct )
  Div                    2,017 yen           1,884 yen           2,025 yen           2,025 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T

