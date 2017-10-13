TABLE-Hulic Reit-6 MTH results

Oct 13 (Reuters) Hulic Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.10 6.69 8.11 7.78 (+6.2 pct ) (+14.8 pct ) (+14.2 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) Net 3.53 3.45 4.15 3.89 (+2.2 pct ) (+14.8 pct ) (+17.6 pct ) (-6.4 pct ) Div 3,378 yen 3,304 yen 3,740 yen 3,500 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T