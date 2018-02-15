TABLE-Japan Excellent-6 MTH results

Feb 15 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2017 ended Jun 30, 2017 to Jun 30, 2018 to Dec 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.09 10.64 10.51 10.60 (+4.2 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (-5.2 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Net 3.70 3.46 3.50 3.53 (+7.0 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-5.4 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Div 2,670 yen 2,650 yen 2,800 yen 2,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8987.T