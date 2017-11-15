TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results

Nov 15 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2017 ended Mar 31, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 to Sep 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.72 30.82 31.72 31.76 (+2.9 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Net 11.91 11.19 11.91 11.78 (+6.5 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) Div 9,096 yen 8,544 yen 9,100 yen 9,000 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8952.T