TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results
November 15, 2017 / 7:12 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) 
Japan Real Estate Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2017  ended Mar 31, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018     to Sep 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   31.72               30.82               31.72               31.76
                       (+2.9 pct )         (+0.1 pct )          (0.0 pct )         (+0.1 pct )
  Net                        11.91               11.19               11.91               11.78
                       (+6.5 pct )         (+2.2 pct )          (0.0 pct )         (-1.1 pct )
  Div                    9,096 yen           8,544 yen           9,100 yen           9,000 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
