TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments-6 MTH results

Nov 15 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2017 ended Mar 31, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 to Sep 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.68 8.32 8.19 8.22 (+4.3 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Net 3.39 3.02 2.98 3.07 (+12.1 pct ) (+10.6 pct ) (-12.2 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) Div 1,920 yen 1,901 yen 1,875 yen 1,930 yen