TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 7:41 AM / in 6 days

TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) 
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2017  ended Feb 28, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018     to Aug 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   31.01               31.59               31.66               30.66
                       (-1.8 pct )        (-14.8 pct )         (+2.1 pct )         (-3.2 pct )
  Net                        11.43               11.66               11.79               10.39
                       (-2.0 pct )         (+7.8 pct )         (+3.2 pct )        (-11.9 pct )
  Div                    4,295 yen           4,250 yen           4,330 yen           4,330 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
