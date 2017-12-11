TABLE-Mirai-6 MTH results

Dec 11 (Reuters) Mirai Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2017 ended Apr 30, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 to Oct 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.38 2.40 3.76 3.76 (+40.9 pct ) (+11.4 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 1.52 1.04 1.65 1.64 (+46.7 pct ) (+8.2 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 5,175 yen 2,524 yen 5,600 yen 5,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3476.T