TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit-6 MTH results

Nov 14 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2017 ended Mar 31, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 to Sep 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.61 8.87 8.54 8.55 (+30.9 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (-26.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 7.05 4.72 4.67 4.64 (+49.3 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (-33.7 pct ) (-0.7 pct ) Div 4,964 yen 3,603 yen 3,650 yen 3,650 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T