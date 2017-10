Sep 15 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.51 7.10 Net 3.57 3.22 Div 9,111 yen 8,224 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3296.T