2 months ago
TABLE-Premier Investment-6 MTH results
June 16, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Premier Investment-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

Jun 16 (Reuters) 
Premier Investment Company         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2017  ended Oct 31, 2016     to Oct 31, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.44                8.42                8.52                8.76
                       (+0.2 pct )         (+4.1 pct )         (+0.9 pct )         (+2.8 pct )
  Net                         3.32                3.34                3.20                3.29
                       (-0.5 pct )         (+2.9 pct )         (-3.6 pct )         (+3.0 pct )
  Div                    2,520 yen           2,533 yen           2,450 yen           2,500 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T

