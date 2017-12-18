TABLE-Premier Investment-6 MTH results

Dec 18 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2017 ended Apr 30, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 to Oct 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.64 8.44 8.88 8.93 (+2.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 3.34 3.32 3.45 3.36 (+0.7 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) (-2.7 pct ) Div 2,537 yen 2,520 yen 2,620 yen 2,550 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T