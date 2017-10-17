TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

Oct 17 - SAUDI TELECOM CO (STC) - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Telecom Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 EFG Hermes 2360.05 SICO Bahrain 2124.57 NCB Capital 2307.00 Aljazira Capital 2318.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SAVOLA - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for . Savola Group in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 Q3 2017 EFG Hermes 877.65 NCB Capital 582.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TAIBA - Following is a third-quarter net profit estimate for Taiba in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 NCB Capital 69.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- UNITED ELECTRONICS CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for United Electronics Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 EFG Hermes 14.15 NCB Capital 24.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for United International Transportation Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 EFG Hermes 40.43 Aljazira Capital 41.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- YAMANAH SAUDI CEMENT CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Yamanah Saudi Cement Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 SICO Bahrain 31.11 NCB Capital 28.00 Aljazira Capital 10.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- AL YAMAMAH STEEL - Following is a third-quarter net profit estimate for Al Yamamah Steel in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 SICO Bahrain 28.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------- YANBU NATIONAL PETROLEUM CO (YANSAB) Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Yansab in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 SICO Bahrain 637.43 Aljazira 597.30 EFG Hermes 524.65 NCB Capital 639.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- YANBU CEMENT CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Yanbu Cement Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 Aljazira Capital 57.20 SICO Bahrain 64.68 NCB Capital 66.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ZAIN SAUDI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Zain Saudi in millions of riyals. Q3 2017 EFG Hermes 20.13 Aljazira Capital 32.30 NCB Capital 11.30 (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)