TABLE-Sekisui House Reit-6 MTH results

Dec 13 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2017 ended Apr 30, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 to Oct 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.58 4.14 4.65 4.66 (+10.5 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 2.63 2.38 2.62 2.60 (+10.3 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) Div 2,710 yen 2,663 yen 2,700 yen 2,680 yen