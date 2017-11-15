TABLE-Sekisui House Residential Investment-6 MTH results

Nov 15 (Reuters) Sekisui House Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2017 ended Mar 31, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 to Sep 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.92 6.92 6.97 6.90 (0.0 pct ) (+3.4 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) Net 2.49 2.50 2.47 2.43 (-0.3 pct ) (+14.1 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) Div 2,255 yen 2,234 yen 2,230 yen 2,200 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8973.T