TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment-6 MTH results

Jun 14 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.98 2.25 2.97 3.01 (+32.7 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) Net 1.13 730 mln 1.07 1.08 (+54.6 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) Div 4,397 yen 4,204 yen 4,150 yen 4,200 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8979.T