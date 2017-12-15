FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) 
Starts Proceed Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    3.17                2.98                3.14                3.05
                       (+6.5 pct )        (+32.7 pct )         (-1.2 pct )         (-2.8 pct )
  Net                         1.29                1.13                1.19                1.11
                      (+13.9 pct )        (+54.6 pct )         (-7.6 pct )         (-6.7 pct )
  Div                    4,624 yen           4,397 yen           4,630 yen           4,320 yen

