TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment-6 MTH results
December 18, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) 
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.63                1.62                1.94                1.95
                       (+1.0 pct )        (+20.8 pct )        (+19.1 pct )         (+0.1 pct )
  Net                      619 mln             657 mln             801 mln             762 mln
                       (-5.8 pct )        (+21.2 pct )        (+29.3 pct )         (-4.9 pct )
  Div                    3,382 yen           3,592 yen           3,419 yen           3,252 yen

