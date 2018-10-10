FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 3:34 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Taiwan to enhance national security in face of Chinese pressure

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Wednesday to enhance national security, warning her government will not submit to Chinese suppression as Beijing ramps up pressure to assert sovereignty over the island.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen standing by a section of the Berlin Wall speaks to media at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/Files

Using a National Day speech to reinforce Taiwan’s self-rule, Tsai said the island would use all methods to prevent infiltration from other countries.

Tsai said China’s increased pressure on Taiwan had challenged the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, but that Taiwan will not recklessly provoke China.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has increased military and diplomatic pressure on Taipei. The island this year lost three allies who switched diplomatic allegiance to Beijing, and saw its giant neighbour send bombers and fighter jets for encirclement drills around Taiwan.

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Michael Perry

