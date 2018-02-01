Taiwan c.bank minutes: policymakers watching global economy, rate differences

TAIPEI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank policymakers are watching closely the global economy, inflation and rate differentials between Taiwan and the United States, minutes of their December meeting showed on Thursday.

According to the minutes, policymakers said they did not think they needed to track some counterparts and raise interest rates at their December meeting, after factoring in Taiwan’s economic conditions.

In December, Taiwan’s central bank kept its policy discount rate unchanged at 1.375 percent for the sixth consecutive quarterly meeting as inflationary pressures remained mild in spite of healthy export growth and improving consumption.

It had cut the rate four times in a row from late 2015 to help lift the trade-reliant economy out of a mild recession.

On Wednesday, Taiwan reported annual economic growth of 3.28 percent for October-December, the fastest pace since the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)