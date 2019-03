Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks before signing up for Democratic Progressive Party's 2020 presidential candidate nomination in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that China has lodged stern representations with the United States over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to Hawaii next week on a tour of diplomatic allies in the Pacific.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing.