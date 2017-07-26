FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 14 days ago

Taiwan taken off regional money-laundering watchlist

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan has been removed from a regional watchlist of jurisdictions deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering controls, a senior official told Reuters, adding that the step reflected the island's determination to carry out reforms.

Taiwan was the only one of 10 jurisdictions removed from the watchlist following a conference of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) held in Sri Lanka last week, Deputy Justice Minister Tsai Pi-chung told Reuters on Wednesday.

The APG did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

