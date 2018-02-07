FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 7, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan Jan exports rise 15.3 pct y/y, less than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects January regional growth figures)
    TAIPEI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for January, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Wednesday.
                                                          
                                 JANUARY   REUTERS POLL   DECEMBER
     Exports (y/y pct)           +15.3     +17.70         +14.8
     Imports (y/y pct)           +23.3     +10.70         +12.2
     Trade balance (US$ bln)     $2.42     $5.35          $6.13 
                                                          
                                 JANUARY   DECEMBER       
     Exports to China (y/y pct)  +21.1     +16.8          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)   +11.1     +12.4          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)  +14.4     +9.4           
     Exports to Europe (y/y      +4.3      +20.7          
 pct)                                                     
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
