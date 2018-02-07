CORRECTED-Taiwan Jan exports rise 15.3 pct y/y, less than forecast

(Corrects January regional growth figures) TAIPEI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for January, released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. JANUARY REUTERS POLL DECEMBER Exports (y/y pct) +15.3 +17.70 +14.8 Imports (y/y pct) +23.3 +10.70 +12.2 Trade balance (US$ bln) $2.42 $5.35 $6.13 JANUARY DECEMBER Exports to China (y/y pct) +21.1 +16.8 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +11.1 +12.4 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +14.4 +9.4 Exports to Europe (y/y +4.3 +20.7 pct) The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)