Taiwan December exports rise 14.8 pct, better than f'cast
January 8, 2018 / 8:10 AM / a day ago

Taiwan December exports rise 14.8 pct, better than f'cast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for December, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Monday.
                                                          
                                 DECEMBER  REUTERS POLL   NOVEMBER
     Exports (y/y pct)           +14.8     +9.45          +14.0
     Imports (y/y pct)           +12.2     +9.25          +9.0
     Trade balance (US$ bln)     $6.13     $5.561         $5.96 
                                                          
                                 DECEMBER  NOVEMBER       
     Exports to China (y/y pct)  +16.8     +16.8          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)   +12.4     +14.6          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)  +9.4      +8.9           
     Exports to Europe (y/y      +20.7     +10.0          
 pct)                                                     
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

