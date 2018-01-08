Taiwan December exports rise 14.8 pct, better than f'cast

TAIPEI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for December, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. DECEMBER REUTERS POLL NOVEMBER Exports (y/y pct) +14.8 +9.45 +14.0 Imports (y/y pct) +12.2 +9.25 +9.0 Trade balance (US$ bln) $6.13 $5.561 $5.96 DECEMBER NOVEMBER Exports to China (y/y pct) +16.8 +16.8 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +12.4 +14.6 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +9.4 +8.9 Exports to Europe (y/y +20.7 +10.0 pct) The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)