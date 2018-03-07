FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 7, 2018 / 8:23 AM / a day ago

Taiwan Feb exports fall 1.2 pct y/y, China demand slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for February, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Wednesday.
                                                           
                                  February  REUTERS POLL   January
     Exports (y/y pct)            -1.2      +6.35          +15.3
     Imports (y/y pct)            +0.9      +8.39          +23.4*
     Trade balance (US$ bln)      $2.9      $3.55          $2.42
                                                           
                                  February  January        
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   -10.8     +21.1          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +12.6     +11.1          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   +9.8      +14.4          
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)  +19.1     +4.3           
    *Revised figures
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.