January 22, 2018 / 8:08 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-Taiwan Dec export orders rise 17.5 pct y/y, more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to snaps)
    TAIPEI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                DECEMBER  REUTERS POLL    NOVEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)    +17.5     +13.0           +11.6
     Export orders from China   +7.9                      +12.8
     Export orders from U.S.    +10.2                     +5.8
     Export orders from Europe  +39.3                     +20.2
     Export orders from Japan   +19.9                     +22.8
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
