September 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / a month ago

Taiwan August export orders rise 7.5 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  AUGUST   REUTERS POLL    JULY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +7.5     +8.5            +10.5
     Export orders from China     +11.6                    +10.7
     Export orders from U.S.      -0.8                     +7.7
     Export orders from Europe    +21.3                    +23.2
     Export orders from Japan     +13.0                    +8.3
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

