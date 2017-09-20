Taiwan August export orders rise 7.5 pct, less than expected

TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. AUGUST REUTERS POLL JULY Export orders (y/y pct) +7.5 +8.5 +10.5 Export orders from China +11.6 +10.7 Export orders from U.S. -0.8 +7.7 Export orders from Europe +21.3 +23.2 Export orders from Japan +13.0 +8.3 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)