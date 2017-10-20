Taiwan Sept export orders rise 6.9 pct y/y, slightly below f'cast

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. SEPTEMB REUTERS POLL AUGUST ER Export orders (y/y pct) +6.9 +7.1 +7.5 Export orders from China +14.6 +11.6 Export orders from U.S. +2.2 -0.8 Export orders from Europe +2.9 +21.3 Export orders from Japan +26.6 +13.0 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)