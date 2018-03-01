Taiwan Feb factory growth slowest in 4 months, but still solid - PMI

TAIPEI, March 1 (Reuters) - Data from the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan Purchasing Managers' Index for February. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions while readings below indicate deterioration. FEBRUARY JANUARY DECEMBER 56.0 56.9 56.6 *The headline PMI of 56.0 in February, down from 56.9 in January, showed that the rate of improvement in the manufacturing sector moderated slightly. *Although the latest PMI reading was the lowest in four months, it remained consistent with a sharp pace of improvement that was stronger than the series long-run average. *Growth in total new orders and export sales remained robust, and contributed to the fastest rise in purchase quantities since early 2011. *Business sentiment picked up to a 10-month high. *Inflationary pressures rose, with input and output costs increasing at sharper rates than in January. Annabel Fiddes, economist at IHS Markit, said on the survey: "Taiwan's strong manufacturing performance continues to be supported by strong global demand. Recent months have shown a sustained and sharp rise in new export business placed with Taiwanese firms, which has also been highlighted by subsequent official data releases. "With new orders still rising to a greater extent than output, and backlogs of work accumulating at the fastest pace for nearly eight years, the data suggest that the sector will continue to ramp up production in the coming months." "However, costs remain a key concern for many companies, as input prices continue to rise at a faster pace than output charges, leading to a further squeeze on margins. This is despite firms raising their selling prices to the greatest extent for nearly seven years in February." About the Taiwan PMI: The data is collected by UK-based Markit Group Ltd, and the report is sponsored by Nikkei. For more details, click here (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)