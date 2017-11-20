FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Oct export orders rise 9.2 pct y/y, above f'cast
November 20, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

Taiwan Oct export orders rise 9.2 pct y/y, above f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  OCTOBER  REUTERS POLL    SEPTEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +9.2     +7.95           +6.9
     Export orders from China     +13.2                    +14.6
     Export orders from U.S.      +6.5                     +2.2
     Export orders from Europe    +13.8                    +2.9
     Export orders from Japan     +22.9                    +26.6
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

