World News
July 15, 2019 / 2:43 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Kaohsiung mayor wins opposition party's nomination for Taiwan's 2020 presidential election: media

1 Min Read

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu speaks during a forum in Taipei, Taiwan, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The mayor of Taiwan’s southern port city Han Kuo-yu on Monday won the opposition party’s hotly contested nomination for the 2020 presidential election, domestic media said.

Several newspapers said Kaohsiung mayor Han beat other four contenders in a national tally for the China-friendly Kuomintang’s (KMT) primary race, including the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, Terry Gou.

The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January amid heightened tension with China, which considers it a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below