World News
June 13, 2019 / 4:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan president wins ruling party's nomination for 2020 election - media

1 Min Read

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a ceremony to sign up for Democratic Progressive Party's 2020 presidential candidate nomination in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday won the ruling party’s hotly contested nomination for the 2020 presidential election, domestic media said, in a boost to her administration.

Tsai beat her former premier, William Lai, in a national tally for the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party’s primary race, several television broadcasters and newspapers said.

The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January, amid heightened tension with China, which considers it a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold, if necessary.

The election made front-page headlines in April after Foxconn chairman Terry Gou joined the primary for the China-friendly opposition party in Taiwan.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below