Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake, no reports of damage: weather bureau

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 104 km (65 miles) off Taiwan’s coastal city of Hualien on Tuesday, the island’s weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31 km (19 miles). No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.