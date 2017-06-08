FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Taiwan stocks edge up; investors cautious ahead of global events
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up; investors cautious ahead of global events

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor activity.
    Please send any queries to
[Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net]

Taiwan stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, but gains were
limited as caution prevailed ahead of global events including
the UK elections, a policy meeting of the European Central Bank
and congressional testimony by former FBI director James Comey.
            
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.2 percent to close at
10,226.78, after ending nearly unchanged on Wednesday.
    The index is hovering around multi-year highs, and will be
at intraday levels not seen in 27 years if it breaches 10,393
points.
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex settled 0.2 percent higher.
    The Taiwan dollar was at around T$30.098 to the U.S. dollar
ahead of early afternoon trade, slightly weaker than its
previous session close of T$30.095.  
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.