TAIPEI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed on Monday at their highest in 27 years, according to data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The Taiwan SE Weighted Index rose 0.48 percent to 10,631.57, the data showed.

Monday’s close was the highest since it hit 10,907.09 points on April 4, 1990, the data showed. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Emily Chan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)