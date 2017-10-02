TSMC chairman Morris Chang will retire in June 2018 - company statement

TAIPEI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of Taiwan’s tech giant TSMC, Morris Chang, will retire in June 2018, according to a company statement on Monday.

“I will retire from the Company immediately after the Annual Shareholders Meeting in early June, 2018. I will not be a director in the next term of the board of directors. Nor will I participate in any TSMC management activities after the Annual Shareholders Meeting in early June, 2018,” Chang said in the statement.

From early June 2018 on, TSMC will be under the dual leadership of Mark Liu as Chairman and C.C. Wei as CEO, the statement said.

Liu and Wei currently serve as co-CEOs of the company since 2013. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)