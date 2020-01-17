World News
January 17, 2020 / 7:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says followed, monitored U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military closely followed and monitored a U.S. warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

Thursday’s transit of the Strait came less than a week after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election by a landslide on a platform of standing up to China, which claims the island.

China urges the United States to abide by the ‘one China’ principle and deal with Taiwan-related matters in a way that does not undermine China-U.S. relations or stability in the region, Geng told reporters during a daily briefing.

China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed, a threat President Xi Jinping reiterated a year ago, although saying he preferred a peaceful solution.

Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below