China says followed, monitored U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military closely followed and monitored a U.S. warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

Thursday’s transit of the Strait came less than a week after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election by a landslide on a platform of standing up to China, which claims the island.

China urges the United States to abide by the ‘one China’ principle and deal with Taiwan-related matters in a way that does not undermine China-U.S. relations or stability in the region, Geng told reporters during a daily briefing.

China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed, a threat President Xi Jinping reiterated a year ago, although saying he preferred a peaceful solution.