FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tajik police kill four relatives of IS warlord - security sources
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 9:46 AM / a month ago

Tajik police kill four relatives of IS warlord - security sources

2 Min Read

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajik police killed four relatives of a former elite police force commander who defected to Islamic State two years ago, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, during a raid on a house near the Afghan border.

The United States last August offered up to $3 million for information about Colonel Gulmurod Khalimov, whom it trained in counter-terrorism before he joined Islamic State.

Washington has described Khalimov as "a key leader" of Islamic State, which has seized parts of Syria and Iraq and staged or inspired deadly militant attacks around the world.

According to the security sources, police suspected that some of Khalimov's relatives were also linked to the militant group and were about to cross the border into Afghanistan.

When police raided a house in the Ibrat village in southern Tajikistan late on Tuesday, the suspects resisted and wounded at least one policeman, the sources said. Police killed two of Khalimov's brothers and two of his nephews, and detained several people.

Tajikistan's interior ministry confirmed that one of its officers had received a knife wound, but had no further comments.

In April, Tajik security forces detained Khalimov's eldest son, Bekhruz, 18, who they said had planned to join his father.

Thousands of people from the predominantly Muslim ex-Soviet region of Central Asia have joined Islamic State and several men have been detained this year over a bombing of the metro in Russia's St Petersburg as well as a truck attack in Stockholm.

Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.