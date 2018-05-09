Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Tajikistan, near Afghan border: USGS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck on Wednesday in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan, in its mountainous border region near Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake set buildings shaking in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor hit at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), about 67 km (42 miles) south of the provincial capital of Khorugh.