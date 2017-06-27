FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED-Japan's Takata expresses condolences to victims of faulty air bags
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 27, 2017 / 6:26 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Japan's Takata expresses condolences to victims of faulty air bags

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to expresses condolences, not apologises, changes slug)

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp expressed condolences on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.

Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.

Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States and agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.