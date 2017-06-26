FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy protection in Japan
June 26, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 2 months ago

Airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy protection in Japan

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Embattled airbag maker Takata Corp on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and said it would seek $1.588 billion in financial aid from U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems (KSS).

The KSS deal would help it deal with the fallout from its defective airbag inflators at the centre of the global auto industry's biggest ever recall, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The filing at the Tokyo District Court followed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing in the United States. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

